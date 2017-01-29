Miss France Iris Mittenaere is crowned Miss Universe 2017

Miss France Iris Mittenaere is the new Miss Universe. (Photo: Alex Mertz, Miss Universe Organization)

Of the three Miss Universe finalists — Miss France Iris Mittenaere, Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier and Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar — only one could take home the crown.

The honors went to Miss France, with Pelissier named the competition's first runner-up and Tovar the second-runner-up.

In Pelissier's final word to the judges, she described how surviving the 2010 Haiti earthquake made her a more resilient person.

Meanwhile, Mittenaere praised France's open borders and refugee population during the competition's Q&A session.

"In France, we want to have the most globalization that we can, we want to have the biggest exchange of people that we can," the 24-year-old told the judges. Earlier in the night, Tovar provided the night's most humorous moment, referencing host Steve Harvey's slip-up during last year's Miss Universe competition, when he mistakenly declared Colombia the winner instead of Miss Philippines. "A lot of people hate you," she told Harvey onstage. 'People hate you': Miss Colombia roasts Steve Harvey at Miss Universe 2017 The competition's top 13 finalists were Kenya, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Panama, Colombia, Phillippines, Canada, Brazil, France, Haiti, Thailand and Miss USA Deshauna Barber.



