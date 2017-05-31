Close 50 Floor: Last Chance for May Offer *** (5/31/17) 50 Floor WXIA 1:09 PM. EDT May 31, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST www.50floor.com © 2017 WXIA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County Four Langston Hughes students killed in crash Her son was gunned down. Now she needs your help. Missing 81-year-old man found dead 2 women, infant killed in Hall County crash Two teen brothers killed in Roswell accident Man accused of Stolen Valor: 'I don't recall' Friends, family in shock after accident that killed 4 Brothers killed by school bus crash 'kind, compassionate, special' Fans excited for April the giraffe's calf More Stories Good Samaritan killed while helping disabled car on I-75 May 30, 2017, 10:46 p.m. Warrants give new details surrounding toddler's… May 30, 2017, 5:02 p.m. 16-year-old shot outside Cobb Co. movie theater May 31, 2017, 4:08 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs