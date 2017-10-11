WXIA
Close

A Tower of Talent: When You Wish Upon a Star (10/11/17)

A Tower of Talent

WXIA 3:06 PM. EDT October 11, 2017

Tickets are LIMITED..Get them TODAY!

www.CHOA.org/TowerOfTalent

 

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories