Close American Kidney Services Jan 10 AKS WXIA 12:45 PM. EST January 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST www.akspickup.org770-441-2220 (© 2017 WXIA) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Gun store owner shoots, kills robber 5000+-square-foot house on market for $137,900 Chris Holcomb's dad-daughter text goes viral No snow ' 11Alive Stromtrackers respond to mad comments Parents caught off guard by school closures Exhausted deer rescued after hours on ice "Buff Ref" shows off during National title game Arrest warrants issued in QT shooting death Woman found shot in car in Dekalb Co. Arrest in Gwinnett County cold case murder More Stories Woman found shot in car, dies at hospital Jan 10, 2017, 4:39 a.m. Man finally arrested for 2004 murder of his… Jan. 9, 2017, 9:18 p.m. Gainesville's Deshaun Watson leads Clemson to… Jan 10, 2017, 1:40 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs