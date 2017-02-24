WXIA
Close

And the Winner Is... (2/24/17)

And the winner is

WXIA 1:24 PM. EST February 24, 2017

Follow Ben on Instagram & Twitter:  @IAmBenLyons

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories