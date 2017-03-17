Close Atlanta & Company Broadway Idol Annie WXIA 2:52 PM. EDT March 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST www.broadwayinatlanta.com © 2017 WXIA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News 16-year-old girl died of starvation Young girls reported missing in Clayton County Ex-wife 'very unhappy' about husband's new love before murder Body of missing man found Local Pastor's impressions after advising President: "He cares" Police: Missing Clayton County girls are in good health WXIA Breaking News Woman charged in 1975 stabbing death Mom beats stage 4 cancer More Stories 2 missing young girls have been found in Clayton County Mar 17, 2017, 11:16 a.m. Peeping Tom arrested at high school for watching… Mar 17, 2017, 11:03 a.m. Man shot at Party Room in DeKalb County Mar 17, 2017, 6:18 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs