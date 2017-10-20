Blue Diamond Almond Breeze (10-20-17)

www.BlueDiamond.com

Banana Almond Pudding

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: About 10 minutes

Chill time: overnight

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar

6 egg yolks

1/2 cup flour

3 3/4 cups Blue Diamond Vanilla or Hint of Honey Vanilla Almond Breeze

3 tablespoons butter or buttery spread

1 teaspoon almond extract

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

About 1/2 box vanilla wafer cookies

3 large bananas, sliced 1/8-inch thick

Whipped cream and Blue Diamond Sliced Almonds, toasted (optional

toppings)

Whisk together sugar and egg yolks in a large saucepan. Whisk in flour, then slowly whisk in Almond Breeze. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until mixture has thickened, stirring constantly. Stir in butter and extracts and cook for 1 minute more.

Let cool slightly, then transfer to a medium bowl. Press plastic wrap directly onto the surface and refrigerate until well chilled.

Place a layer of vanilla wafers in a 2-quart bowl and top with a layer of banana slices. Spread 1/3 of the pudding over the top and repeat layers 2 more times. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Top each serving with whipped cream and almonds, if desired. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

Servings: 8 to 10

Serving size: 1/9th recipe

Calories: 390

Total Fat: 13g

Saturated Fat: 4.5g

Classic Southern Waffles with Creamy Grits

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10-15 minutes

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 1/2 cups Blue Diamond Original Unsweetened Almond Breeze, divided

1/2 cup vegetable broth

2 tablespoons butter or buttery spread

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup instant grits

Freshly ground pepper to taste

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons butter or buttery spread, melted

1 egg

1 cup flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Nonstick cooking spray

Start the grits: Bring 1 ¾ cups Almond Breeze, broth, buttery spread and salt to a boil in a medium saucepan. Reduce heat to low and stir in grits. Cook over low heat, stirring frequently, for 10 minutes. Season with pepper. While grits simmer, make the waffles. Stir together Almond Breeze and lemon juice in a large bowl. Let stand for 5 minutes, then whisk in butter and egg. Add remaining ingredients and stir just until flour is incorporated. Coat a waffle iron with cooking spray. Using 1/4 of the batter at a time, cook on the highest setting until indicator light turns green and waffles are a light golden brown, coating with cooking spray between each waffle. Serve immediately after cooking topped with warm grits and a drizzle of butter.

*May substitute water and egg replacer to equal 1 egg, following package directions.

Cook’s notes:

Waffles go from crisp to soft soon as soon as they start to cool. If you’re not serving right away, crisp waffles by placing them back in the hot waffle iron for about 10 seconds.

If prepared slightly ahead, grits may become thick. Whisk in additional Almond Breeze to reach desired consistency.

