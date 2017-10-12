Close Carve-FREE Halloween Pumpkins (10/12/17) Carve Free Pumpkins WXIA 2:18 PM. EDT October 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST www.craftboxgirls.com © 2017 WXIA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder Nick Gordon in Florida jail VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law The latest on the church bus crash Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash More Stories Garth Brooks and the first concert at Mercedes-Benz… Oct 12, 2017, 5:46 a.m. Part-time KSU professor found passed out on campus,… Oct 12, 2017, 10:26 a.m. Judge denies bond for dad accused of bashing… Oct 12, 2017, 9:00 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs