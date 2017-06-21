WXIA
Close

Chef Jordan Wakefield (6/21/2017)

Smoke a Peach - Sunday, June 25, 2-6pm at The Smoke Ring. Tickets: CulinaryLocal.com

WXIA 2:27 PM. EDT June 21, 2017

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories