David Foreman - Unusual Health Trends of 2017 (2/3/2017)

(© 2017 WXIA)
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Aerial images show house explosion aftermath
-
Puppies predict Super Bowl winner on 'Tonight'
-
Falcons fans stranded after no-show bus
-
3 arrested after mom attacked at mall
-
Groundhog Dog prediction
-
Deadly shooting at College Park MARTA station
-
Tamron Hall leaves NBC
-
TRIAL FOR DOCTOR ACCUSED OF HARMING PATIENTS
-
Julio Jones admits he doesn't go the "extra mile"
-
Pastor runs away naked after being caught with man's wife, begs for forgiveness
More Stories
-
Man dies in north Georgia house explosionFeb. 3, 2017, 12:07 p.m.
-
Newnan school closed Friday due to terroristic threatFeb. 3, 2017, 9:21 a.m.
-
1 killed, 1 hurt, 1 missing in Allatoona speedboat crashFeb. 2, 2017, 1:52 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs