WXIA
Close

Designer vs Dupe Game w Vicki Kirbo Jan 24 2017

KirbYourStyle.com

WXIA 1:38 PM. EST January 24, 2017

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories