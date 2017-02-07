Close DIY with LOVE (2/7/2017) DIY Valentine WXIA 12:49 PM. EST February 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST www.thegreenqueen.com (© 2017 WXIA) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS What's next for Falcons after Super Bowl heartbreak? Flight attendants fighting human trafficking Reports: Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter in ATV crash Social media "therapy" after Falcons loss Teen shot and killed in Roswell Fans welcome Falcons back to Atlanta WXIA Breaking News Video appears to show teacher fighting students Experimental treatment battles deadly cancer Commissioner is a no-show after son's arrest More Stories Multiple tornadoes cause damage in New Orleans area Feb. 7, 2017, 12:57 p.m. Police: Teen shot, killed in 'safe' Roswell… Feb. 7, 2017, 5:29 a.m. Betsy DeVos confirmed Education secretary in historic vote Feb. 7, 2017, 12:39 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs