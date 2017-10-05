WXIA
Close

Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta - 20th Annual Buddy Walk (10/5/2017)

Register Today! www.DSAATL.org

WXIA 12:41 PM. EDT October 05, 2017

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories