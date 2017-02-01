Game Day Glam Feb 1 2017

(© 2017 WXIA)
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Young dad dies after tooth infection
-
Pastor runs away naked after being caught with man's wife, begs for forgiveness
-
Sessions asked Yates about AG's responsibility to say 'no' to president
-
16-year-old accused of killing mother
-
Cruiser traveling 97 mph when it hit 2 teens
-
Elled tweets cryptic message about being in Atlanta
-
Former Georgia Gov. pays tribute to Eddie Long
-
Decoding your children's texting slang
-
Falcons HC has experience facing Patriots in Super Bowl
-
'Ellen' to film surprise segment at Ga. Tech
More Stories
-
Teen charged as adult for choking death of momJan 31, 2017, 8:37 p.m.
-
Georgia senators applaud President Trump's U.S.…Jan 31, 2017, 2:27 p.m.
-
Black box data shows officer was going 97 mph before…Jan 29, 2017, 11:27 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs