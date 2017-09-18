Happy National Cheeseburger Day! (9/18/17)

Black Baked Beans

2 TB Olive Oil

1 TB Turmeric

1 Tsp Each Salt and Pepper

1 TB Smoked Paprika

1 Cup Diced Red Onion

2 Medium Carrots, Grated

2 Garlic Cloves, Grated

2 Jalapeños, Seeded and Chopped

1 Cup Chicken or Veg Broth

1/4 Cup Brown Sugar

1/4 Cup Ketchup

3 TB Molasses

1 TB Dijon Mustard

1 TB Apple Cider Vinegar

2 (15-oz) Cans Black Beans, Drained and Rinsed

1/4 Cup Chopped Cilantro

Step One Preheat oven to 400F. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the next 7 ingredients and sauté about 10 minutes, or until the vegetables soften. Reduce the heat to low and add the broth, brown sugar, molasses, mustard, ketchup, and cider vinegar. Stir until combined and add the beans.

Step Two Spoon into a 9 x12” casserole dish. Bake, uncovered, 45 minu

Napa Slaw with Cilantro Dressing

1/3 Cup Rice Vinegar

1 Tsp Honey

2 Tsp Grated Ginger

3 TB Canola Oil

1 – 2 Jalapeños, Finely Chopped

1/2 Tsp Salt & Pepper + more to taste

1 Small Head Napa Cabbage (about 11/2 lbs), cored and shredded

3 Carrots Shredded

8 Green Onions, Thinly sliced

1/2 Cup Chopped Cilantro

Whisk together vinegar, agave, ginger,oil, chilies, salt and pepper. Add remaining ingredients and toss well. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Oven Baked French Fries

1 Large Baking Potato

2 TB Olive Oil

Sea Salt to Taste

Step One Scrub the potato, and cut into ½ inch fries. Place them in a large bowl with very hot tap water covering the fries. Let them sit in the hot water for 30 minutes. (This helps the potatoes to become crisp in the oven.)

Step Two Preheat the oven to 400F. Drain and dry the potatoes, Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and toss with oil until evenly coated -spread out in one layer. Cook for about 30 minutes, turning them over once. Sprinkle with salt to taste and serve immediately.

