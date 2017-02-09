Close Hunger/Walk Run 2017 (2/9/2017) Hunger Walk Run WXIA 1:38 PM. EST February 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST www.hungerwalkrun.org (© 2017 WXIA) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS White House mentions Atlanta terrorist attack Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window The 'Big One' is coming in 2017: A total solar eclipse What causes flu outbreaks to occur Report: Falcons defensive coaches not returning in 2017 11Alive bids farewell to an Atlanta icon What's next for Falcons after Super Bowl heartbreak? Brenda's Last Word: Brenda signs off It's national pizza day! Video: Suspects lose battle against glass More Stories Officials dump 1.4 million documents related to city… Feb. 9, 2017, 11:00 a.m. Spicer: 'Clearly meant Orlando' in talk of Atlanta attack Feb. 9, 2017, 1:19 p.m. Elderly woman found dead in basement after house fire Feb. 9, 2017, 7:15 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs