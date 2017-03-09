Mama Milazzo Meatballs
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1/2 pound ground veal
- 1/2 pound Italian sausage
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup freshly grated Romano cheese
- 1 ½ tablespoon of yellow mustard
- 1 cup of Worcestershire sauce
- 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped Italian flat leaf parsley
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 2 cups stale Italian bread, crumbled
- 1 1/2 cups Red Wine
- 1 cup olive oil
- Combine beef, veal, and sausage in a large bowl. Add garlic, eggs, cheese, parsley, mustard, salt and pepper.
- Blend bread crumbs into meat mixture. Shape into meatballs.
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet. Fry meatballs in batches only to brown. About 2 minutes for each meatball.
- Once the meatball is slightly browned and somewhat crisp, remove, place in a baking sheet, cover with red wine. Cook at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes drain any excess fat and then cook for another 10 minutes.
BITE SIZED MEATBALL POCKETS
· Preheat oven to 400°F. Flour your work surface. Start by placing a heaping tablespoon of shredded mozzarella onto center of pastry square. Place a meatball on top of cheese. Wrap the puff pastry around the meatball. Place on parchment-lined baking sheet, seam side down. Brush with egg wash.
· Bake for 25 minutes.
· Serve with marinara sauce and garnish with basil and Parmesan.
