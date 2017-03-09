Mama Milazzo Meatballs

1 pound ground beef

1/2 pound ground veal

1/2 pound ground veal 1/2 pound Italian sausage

1/2 pound Italian sausage 2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced 2 eggs

2 eggs 1 cup freshly grated Romano cheese

1 cup freshly grated Romano cheese 1 ½ tablespoon of yellow mustard

1 cup of Worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 tablespoons chopped Italian flat leaf parsley

1 1/2 tablespoons chopped Italian flat leaf parsley salt and ground black pepper to taste

salt and ground black pepper to taste 2 cups stale Italian bread, crumbled

2 cups stale Italian bread, crumbled 1 1/2 cups Red Wine

1 1/2 cups Red Wine 1 cup olive oil

Combine beef, veal, and sausage in a large bowl. Add garlic, eggs, cheese, parsley, mustard, salt and pepper. Blend bread crumbs into meat mixture. Shape into meatballs. Heat olive oil in a large skillet. Fry meatballs in batches only to brown. About 2 minutes for each meatball. Once the meatball is slightly browned and somewhat crisp, remove, place in a baking sheet, cover with red wine. Cook at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes drain any excess fat and then cook for another 10 minutes.

BITE SIZED MEATBALL POCKETS

· Preheat oven to 400°F. Flour your work surface. Start by placing a heaping tablespoon of shredded mozzarella onto center of pastry square. Place a meatball on top of cheese. Wrap the puff pastry around the meatball. Place on parchment-lined baking sheet, seam side down. Brush with egg wash.

· Bake for 25 minutes.

· Serve with marinara sauce and garnish with basil and Parmesan.

© 2017 WXIA-TV