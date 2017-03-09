WXIA
Meat Ballin' Puff Pastries (3/9/2017)

Meatballs

Mama Milazzo Meatballs

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1/2 pound ground veal
  • 1/2 pound Italian sausage
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup freshly grated Romano cheese
  • 1 ½ tablespoon of yellow mustard
  • 1 cup of Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped Italian flat leaf parsley
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • 2 cups stale Italian bread, crumbled
  • 1 1/2 cups Red Wine
  • 1 cup olive oil
  1. Combine beef, veal, and sausage in a large bowl. Add garlic, eggs, cheese, parsley, mustard, salt and pepper.
  2. Blend bread crumbs into meat mixture. Shape into meatballs.
  3. Heat olive oil in a large skillet. Fry meatballs in batches only to brown.  About 2 minutes for each meatball.
  4. Once the meatball is slightly browned and somewhat crisp, remove, place in a baking sheet, cover with red wine.  Cook at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes drain any excess fat and then cook for another 10 minutes.

 

BITE SIZED MEATBALL POCKETS

 

·  Preheat oven to 400°F. Flour your work surface. Start by placing a heaping tablespoon of shredded mozzarella onto center of pastry square. Place a meatball on top of cheese. Wrap the puff pastry around the meatball. Place on parchment-lined baking sheet, seam side down. Brush with egg wash.

·  Bake for 25 minutes.

·  Serve with marinara sauce and garnish with basil and Parmesan.

