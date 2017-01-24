WXIA
Close

National School Choice Week (1/24/17)

National School Choice Week

WXIA 1:33 PM. EST January 24, 2017

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

 

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories