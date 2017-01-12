WXIA
Close
Closings Alert 10 closing alerts
Close

Sonia Booker Jan 12

Sonia Booker

WXIA 2:43 PM. EST January 12, 2017

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories