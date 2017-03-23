Springtime at Sprouts (3/23/17)

www.sprouts.com

Recipe: Kombucha Acai Breakfast Bowl



Ingredients:

1/2 small banana

1 100-g (3.5-oz) pack frozen unsweetened acai berry pulp (TRY: Sambazon Unsweetened Acai

Smoothie Pack; before opening your acai pack, run pack under water for 5 seconds to thaw and

break the frozen pulp into smaller pieces.)

1/2 cup frozen strawberries

1/2 cup frozen blueberries

1/4 cup milk of choice

¼ cup Sprouts Brand kombucha



For Topping:

1/4 cup blueberries

1/2 kiwi, peeled and sliced or chopped

1/2 small banana, sliced

1/4 cup peeled and chopped pineapple or mango

1/4 cup strawberries, sliced

1/4 cup granola, optional

Drizzle of raw honey, optional



Directions:

Prepare acai purée: In a blender, add banana, acai pulp, strawberries, blueberries and a splash

of milk. (TIP: Add to blender in that order as adding softer ingredients first makes it easier on

your blender blades) Blend on low until larger chunks are broken down, then gradually

increase speed, adding a splash of milk and kombucha at a time, and stopping to scrape down

sides of blender if needed. When ingredients have mostly come together and all of milk and

kombucha has been added, blend on high for 15 to 20 seconds more.

Add toppings: Pour acai purée into a bowl and arrange toppings in stripes of their respective

color to form a rainbow: from left to right, arrange blueberries, kiwi, banana, pineapple and

strawberries. Sprinkle with granola and drizzle with honey.

Recipe: Lemon meringue I ce Cream Cookie Sandwiches

1 six ounce package of Sprouts brand lemon cookies

1 pint of Sprouts Brand lemon meringue ice cream



For lemon glaze:

2 Tbsp butter or coconut oil

2 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp milk of choice

zest and juice from 1 lemon

1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

Directions:

Top each cookie with ice cream and lay another cookie on top creating an ice cream sandwich. Cover and freeze sandwiches until ready to eat.

Mix all glaze ingredients together in a small pot over low heat until it starts to simmer. Remove from heat and let sit to cool .Drizzle the glaze over each cookie and serve.

Recipe: Spring Rosemary Lemon Spritzer

Ingredients

1 lemon

1/2 cup sugar

5 sprigs fresh rosemary, plus more for garnish

1 liter bottle Sprouts Brand lemon sparkling water

4 ounces gin (optional)

Directions:

Zest the lemon. Cut four slices out of the middle of the lemon and reserve for garnish. Squeeze out the juice and set aside.

In a small pan over medium-high heat, stir together the sugar with ½ cup water until the sugar dissolves. Bring to a boil, remove from the heat, and add the rosemary sprigs and lemon zest. Let cool to room temperature, strain into a clean jar and refrigerate until ready to use, or up to 2 weeks.

Fill 4 glasses with ice. Fill each glass three-quarters of the way up with Sprouts lemon sparkling water. Add a splash of lemon juice and two tablespoons of the flavored syrup. Top with gin, if using. Garnish with a lemon slice and a small sprig of rosemary.

Recipe: Limoncello pops

Ingredients

3 oz orange juice

2 oz limoncello

Grenadine

Orange slices and maraschino cherries, for garnish

Directions:

Fill Popsicle tray with one orange slice and one cherry. Add limoncello and orange juice.

Pour in grenadine, but DO NOT STIR - allow to settle to bottom of the popsicle tray. Freeze for 2 – 4 hours until solid and serve.

Recipe: Mojito ice cubes

Ingredients:

One 25.4 oz bottle Sprouts Brand Mojito Mocktail

Chopped Mint Leaves

Directions:

Place fresh chopped mint leaves in ice cube trays and fill halfway with

Sprouts Brand Mojito Mocktail. Freese for 30 minutes, and add more mint leaves and Mojito Mocktail to fill. Freeze until solid and use in your favorite springtime drink.

