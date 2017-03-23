Springtime at Sprouts (3/23/17)

Recipe: Kombucha Acai Breakfast Bowl
Ingredients:
1/2 small banana
1 100-g (3.5-oz) pack frozen unsweetened acai berry pulp (TRY: Sambazon Unsweetened Acai
Smoothie Pack; before opening your acai pack, run pack under water for 5 seconds to thaw and
break the frozen pulp into smaller pieces.)
1/2 cup frozen strawberries
1/2 cup frozen blueberries
1/4 cup milk of choice
¼ cup Sprouts Brand kombucha
For Topping:
1/4 cup blueberries
1/2 kiwi, peeled and sliced or chopped
1/2 small banana, sliced
1/4 cup peeled and chopped pineapple or mango
1/4 cup strawberries, sliced
1/4 cup granola, optional
Drizzle of raw honey, optional
Directions:
Prepare acai purée: In a blender, add banana, acai pulp, strawberries, blueberries and a splash
of milk. (TIP: Add to blender in that order as adding softer ingredients first makes it easier on
your blender blades) Blend on low until larger chunks are broken down, then gradually
increase speed, adding a splash of milk and kombucha at a time, and stopping to scrape down
sides of blender if needed. When ingredients have mostly come together and all of milk and
kombucha has been added, blend on high for 15 to 20 seconds more.
Add toppings: Pour acai purée into a bowl and arrange toppings in stripes of their respective
color to form a rainbow: from left to right, arrange blueberries, kiwi, banana, pineapple and
strawberries. Sprinkle with granola and drizzle with honey.
Recipe: Lemon meringue Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches
1 six ounce package of Sprouts brand lemon cookies
1 pint of Sprouts Brand lemon meringue ice cream
For lemon glaze:
2 Tbsp butter or coconut oil
2 Tbsp honey
2 Tbsp milk of choice
zest and juice from 1 lemon
1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract
Directions:
Top each cookie with ice cream and lay another cookie on top creating an ice cream sandwich. Cover and freeze sandwiches until ready to eat.
Mix all glaze ingredients together in a small pot over low heat until it starts to simmer. Remove from heat and let sit to cool .Drizzle the glaze over each cookie and serve.
Recipe: Spring Rosemary Lemon Spritzer
Ingredients
1 lemon
1/2 cup sugar
5 sprigs fresh rosemary, plus more for garnish
1 liter bottle Sprouts Brand lemon sparkling water
4 ounces gin (optional)
Directions:
Zest the lemon. Cut four slices out of the middle of the lemon and reserve for garnish. Squeeze out the juice and set aside.
In a small pan over medium-high heat, stir together the sugar with ½ cup water until the sugar dissolves. Bring to a boil, remove from the heat, and add the rosemary sprigs and lemon zest. Let cool to room temperature, strain into a clean jar and refrigerate until ready to use, or up to 2 weeks.
Fill 4 glasses with ice. Fill each glass three-quarters of the way up with Sprouts lemon sparkling water. Add a splash of lemon juice and two tablespoons of the flavored syrup. Top with gin, if using. Garnish with a lemon slice and a small sprig of rosemary.
Recipe: Limoncello pops
Ingredients
3 oz orange juice
2 oz limoncello
Grenadine
Orange slices and maraschino cherries, for garnish
Directions:
Fill Popsicle tray with one orange slice and one cherry. Add limoncello and orange juice.
Pour in grenadine, but DO NOT STIR - allow to settle to bottom of the popsicle tray. Freeze for 2 – 4 hours until solid and serve.
Recipe: Mojito ice cubes
Ingredients:
One 25.4 oz bottle Sprouts Brand Mojito Mocktail
Chopped Mint Leaves
Directions:
Place fresh chopped mint leaves in ice cube trays and fill halfway with
Sprouts Brand Mojito Mocktail. Freese for 30 minutes, and add more mint leaves and Mojito Mocktail to fill. Freeze until solid and use in your favorite springtime drink.
