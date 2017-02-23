Close Sprouts (2/23/17) Sprouts WXIA 1:41 PM. EST February 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST www.sprouts.comwww.cheftregayes.com (© 2017 WXIA) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WXIA Breaking News Giraffe watch is on a the world awaits the birth of a calf Local football coach says he was fired over social media post Video shows moments before rapper Bankroll Fresh's death Ex-NFL player and coach says he was fired over social media post RAW VIDEO: Bankroll Fresh shooting Sen. Perdue has no plans for town hall meetings Fernando Bryant explains why he was fired from high school coaching job Suspect sketches released in Clayton County double homicide Child's spanking caught on camera More Stories Break in the case: What happened to the Georgia… Feb 23, 2017, 10:12 a.m. LIVE VIDEO | Giraffe birth at NY zoo Feb 22, 2017, 7:07 p.m. Failed: Atlanta's dirtiest restaurants Feb 22, 2017, 1:14 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs