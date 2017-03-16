Close St. Patrick's Day Entertaining (3/16/17) Porter Brooks WXIA 5:26 PM. EDT March 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST www.porterbrooks.com © 2017 WXIA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News Woman pleads guilty in botched silicone injection death 16-year-old girl died of starvation Strep throat leads to quadruple amputation Local Pastor's impressions after advising President: "He cares" Inside the alleged human trafficking Sandy Springs mansion Mom who lost only son in DUI police chase cannot have more kids Lawsuit filed against robotics comapany Pilot asks for prayer over radio before dramatic landing at Atlanta airport Sandy Springs house aerials (11Alive Digital) More Stories Ex-wife 'very unhappy' about husband's new love… Mar 16, 2017, 5:34 p.m. Local pastor's impressions after advising President:… Mar 16, 2017, 12:16 p.m. U.S. Attorney concludes investigation in… Mar 16, 2017, 2:02 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs