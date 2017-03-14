www.porterbrooks.com

FAMILY STYLE SLOW COOKER CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE

Ingredients:

Package Corned Beef

2 Heads Green cabbage cut into eight wedges leaving the core attached

3 Red Potatoes

10 Carrots Peeled

METHODOLOGY

Put everything in crock pot following the packaging instructions except substitute frozen apple juice for the water. Cook per the instructions on the package. Remove the corned beef to rest covered in foil. Add potatoes and carrots back to cooker and cook until fork tender-about two hours. Add large quartered cabbage wedges over the vegetables and continue cooking for one hour. Pre-slice the corned beef into shingles and arrange on platter with cooked vegies along the side. Serve hot or room temperature with a bold mustard.

Cocktail Party Conversion:

CORNED BEEF SLIDER STOUT CHEESE SAUCE

Ingredients:

½ Lb. Sliced Corned Beef

10 Slider Bunds toasted or other small dinner rolls.

8 oz. bag of store-shredded coleslaw mix

¼ tsp. Horsey Sauce

1 Cup Reserved Stout Cheese Fondue

METHODOLOGY

Assemble sandwiches: Spread bottom side of each bun with 1/4 tablespoon of reserved cheese sauce and spread Horsey Sauce on the top bun. Layer sliced corned beef then shredded cabbage. Top with bun and press down slightly then secure with a toothpick. Serve warm or at room temperature with a side of cheese sauce in a handy Irish pot of golden mustard and stout sauce for dipping.

IRISH CHEDDAR AND STOUT FONDUE DIP

Ingredients:

1. Tray of store-bought Crudité

2. 2 apples cut into wedges, pretzel sticks

3. 1 pound Irish cheddar cheese, grated

4. 2 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

5. 3/4 cup (or more to adjust for consistency) Irish stout (such as Guinness)

6. 6 tablespoons frozen apple juice concentrate, thawed

7. 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

METHODOLOGY

Toss cheese with flour in large bowl. Bring 3/4 cup stout, juice concentrate, and mustard to simmer in large saucepan over medium heat or in microwave in one minute cycles. Gradually add cheese mixture, stirring constantly, until cheese is melted and smooth, thinning with more stout, if desired. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer fondue to bowl. Place in center of platter with vegetables. Sharp white cheddar is a great substitute for the Irish cheddar. Fondue should be thick enough to hold to veggies and pretzels.

IRISH CHEDDAR CORNED BEEF MAC AND CHEESE

Ingredients:

4 C Macaroni

2 C. Irish Cheddar Fondue Sauce

1 C. Parmesan

2 C. Cubed Cooked Corned Beef

METHODOLOGY

Cook the macaroni until tender. Drain well then add warm stout cheese to warm macaroni. With rubber spatula or wooden spoon and fold ingredients together making sure not to break down the macaroni. For Family Style, fill a casserole dish then top with the parmesan and bake for 20 minutes on 350 degrees until brown. This is a 2 to 1 ratio of pasta to sauce.

Cocktail Party Conversion:

For the party serving, fill individual ramekins on a cookie sheet and sprinkle with parmesan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until top is golden brown then serve.

FAMILY STYLE TRADITIONAL SHEPARDS PIE

Ingredients:

METHODOLOGY

1. Pre-heat skillet or slow Cooker on high- one that browns first

2. Sauté carrots, onions in the olive oil until tender then season with black pepper and thyme.

3. Add ground meet and cook until browned then drain fat.

4. Add the butter and peas.

5. Sprinkle with flour and stir through.

6. Add tomato paste, wine, and Worcestershire sauce.

7. Let this reduce slightly then add the chicken stock. Allow to reduce until you have a thick meaty gravy. Season to your taste.

8. Fill (9 x 13 baking dish then spoon or pipe the mashed potatoes over top. Brush with egg and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and bake for about 20 minutes or until the potato is nice and brown.

Cocktail Party Conversion:

FLAME-FIRED MINATURE SHEPPARDS PIES

Ingredients:

6 Cups cooked pie filling (master recipe above)

3 Cups store bought mashed potatoes for piping

METHODOLOGY

Line muffin tins (12) with foil liners or on a cookie sheet. Spray each liner with non-stick cooking spray. Fill each liner with 6 oz. about a half a cup of filling. Pipe mashed potatoes on top. Dust with parmesan and hand Brulee or bake until golden brown. Serve as cocktail appetizers. ALTERNATE TOPPING: Use a canned biscuit place on top of the filling- Follow instructions on can and bake until golden brown.

INDIVIDUAL IRISH MINT MUDD PIES

Ingredients:

1 Gallon Soft Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

5 Cups Chocolate Cream sandwich cookies crushed into pea-sized pieces.

1 Cup Whipped Cream or desert topping

4 Tablespoons Green Decorator’s Sugar

Crème De Menthe or Mint Schnapps (optional)

METHODOLOGY

Crumble sandwich cookies in zip lock bag then spoon and pack tightly in the bottom of jars until about ¼ inch thick. Scoop in one to two large scoops of soft ice cream and flatten with teaspoon then cover and freeze. Let thaw 30-minutes before serving. Just before serving, remove lids, add whipped cream and sprinkle with green sugar and a splash of Crème De Menthe if desired.

SHAMROCK FROZEN SHAKE S

Ingredients:

2 Cup Softened Vanilla Ice cream

1 ¼ Cup Milk or Almond Milk-Soy

¼ tsp. Green Sugar

1 tsp. Mint Extract

1 Tsp Crème De Menthe (optional)

9 drops of Green food coloring

Whipped Cream

METHODOLOGY

Place ice cream, milk, extract, food coloring and crème de Menthe in blender and mix until smooth. Fill shake glasses, top with whipped cream, green sugar and serve.

SHAMROCK MINT MARTINI

Ingredients:

2 oz. Chilled Vanilla Vodka Non-Alcoholic- Substitute Sparkling Lime soda or mineral water.

1 oz. Mint Schnapps

1/4 oz. St. Germain liqueur

METHODOLOGY

Shake or blend and serve up or on the rocks with edible shamrock leaves or green candied twizzle stick.

