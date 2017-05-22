Taste & Savor: Memorial Day Edition (5/22/17)

Salmon Caper Spread

8 OZ Smoked Salmon

8 OZ Neufchatel or Goat Cheese

¼ Cup Capers

Pinch of Cayenne

Chopped Parsley

Place the first three ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and blend until almost smooth. Use as a spread, or to stuff baby peppers, garnish with parsley.

Sweet Peppers Stuffed with Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

3/4 Cup Quinoa, Prepared as Directed on Box

1/2 Cup Pitted Kalamata Olives, Chopped

1/4 Cup Capers, Drained

1/2 Cup Chopped Sundried Tomatoes

2 Roasted Red Peppers, Chopped

1 Cup Chopped Artichoke Hearts

1 Cup Garbanzo Beans

1 Jalepeno, Seeds and Ribs Removed and Minced

1/2 Cup Chopped Dill

1 Recipe Mediterranean Dressing*

In a large bowl, toss the ingredients together with the dressing. Stuff the salad into small sweet peppers that have been seeded and halved.

Mediterranean Dressing*

2 Anchovies Mashed

1/4 Cup EVOO

2 TB Red Wine Vinegar

2 Stalks Chopped Dill

2 Cloves Garlic, grated

Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper

Place the ingredients in a jar and shake until smooth.

© 2017 WXIA-TV