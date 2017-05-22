Taste & Savor: Memorial Day Edition (5/22/17)

Salmon Caper Spread
8 OZ Smoked Salmon
8 OZ Neufchatel or Goat Cheese
¼ Cup Capers
Pinch of Cayenne
Chopped Parsley
Place the first three ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and blend until almost smooth. Use as a spread, or to stuff baby peppers, garnish with parsley.
Sweet Peppers Stuffed with Mediterranean Quinoa Salad
3/4 Cup Quinoa, Prepared as Directed on Box
1/2 Cup Pitted Kalamata Olives, Chopped
1/4 Cup Capers, Drained
1/2 Cup Chopped Sundried Tomatoes
2 Roasted Red Peppers, Chopped
1 Cup Chopped Artichoke Hearts
1 Cup Garbanzo Beans
1 Jalepeno, Seeds and Ribs Removed and Minced
1/2 Cup Chopped Dill
1 Recipe Mediterranean Dressing*
In a large bowl, toss the ingredients together with the dressing. Stuff the salad into small sweet peppers that have been seeded and halved.
Mediterranean Dressing*
2 Anchovies Mashed
1/4 Cup EVOO
2 TB Red Wine Vinegar
2 Stalks Chopped Dill
2 Cloves Garlic, grated
Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper
Place the ingredients in a jar and shake until smooth.
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs