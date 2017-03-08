WXIA
Close

The Bridges of Madison County (3/8/2017)

Aurora

WXIA 1:16 PM. EST March 08, 2017

www.auroratheatre.com

678-226-6222

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories