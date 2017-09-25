The Slider Effect: Lobster Rolls (9/25/17)

Mini lobster sliders

Ingredients:

• 2-3 whole live lobsters 1 1/4 to 2 lbs

• Lemons, halved

• Sea salt

• 1/3 cup of organic mayonnaise- I like a bit less use at your discretion

• 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

• 12 mini Hawaiian buns

• 1/4 cup diced celery & roughly cut celery leaves

• 1/4 teaspoon celery salt

DIRECTIONS:

Fill a big pot with 2-4 inches of water. Squeeze the juice of 1 lemon into the water, add 1 lemons tablespoon sea salt.

Bring to a boil over medium heat

Add lobsters into the pot; cover and leave until the shells turn bright red, about 7 to 10 minutes at most.

Take tongs & remove from the pot rinsing the tails under cold water to cool slightly.

Remove the meat from the lobster shells: Twist off claws, & break off the tail.

Crack the claws with the flat side of a knife or a lobster cracker; remove the meat.

Roughly chop the lobster meat in large chunks Transfer to a bowl and chill 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, whisk the mayonnaise, 4 tablespoons melted butter and the juice of the remaining lemon in a large bowl. Add lobster meat and toss to coat. Season with salt.

Heat a grill pan or skillet over medium heat. Add a light amount of butter to toast Hawaiian rolls. Be careful they are made with lots of butter so they only need a few seconds to brown. When toasted sprinkle with the celery leaves and celery salt and serve.

Blood Orange Corona Premier Cocktails:

-Corona Premier

-Blood orange Italian soda

-Lime slices

In a tall frosty ice filled glass add Corona Premier til about 75% full. Take one lime wedge cut in quarters and squeeze one in glass discarding the used lime. Top with Italian Blood Orange Soda and Garnish with lime wheel.

© 2017 WXIA-TV