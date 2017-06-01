WXIA
Close

What's on Parker's Plate: Halo Top (6/1/17)

Halo Top

WXIA 2:46 PM. EDT June 01, 2017

www.halotop.com/goldenseal

 

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories