Close World Water Day..World Vision (3/21/17) World Vision WXIA 1:07 PM. EDT March 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST www.worldvision6k.org © 2017 WXIA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News Woman caught on video hitting dog with frying pan One dead after shooting in Barrow County Home warranty company gets 'F' from BBB Teacher in jail after massive Hall County drug bust New ads for 6th district seat put under 'truth test' Enhanced Risk for Severe T-Storms 'Cosby' kids reuniting in Atlanta will make you feel nostalgic Mayoral candidate on mental illness claim: 'My heart dropped' 16-year-old girl died of starvation More Stories APD chief touts ‘no homicides,' but claim untrue Mar 21, 2017, 1:52 p.m. Timeline | Severe weather could bring large hail,… Mar 21, 2017, 11:22 a.m. Police seeking Braves fan who stole cash at Walmart Mar 21, 2017, 6:15 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs