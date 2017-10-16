Analyzing the GOP Tax Plan

President Donald Trump has stated he wants tax reform implemented this year, but like all things on Capitol Hill, that’s easier said than done.

What the GOP has released thus far is the equivalent of a dinner menu at some swanky restaurant.

Sure, all the dishes sound good, but then you discover the restaurant has yet to be built.

Crystal Edmonson and tax expert Andrew Poulos break down the proposed plan to try and figure out what this reform might really look like.

© 2017 WXIA-TV