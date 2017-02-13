Business News Week of February 12

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has a prescription for its ever-growing problem of patient space.

The health system plans to build a new billion dollar pediatric hospital off North Druid Hills Road and Interstate 85.

State Farm shifts into phase two of development of its more than two million square foot corporate campus in Dunwoody.

And Atlanta Business Chronicle correspondent Phil Hudson talks to Rob Hardy, a Hollywood film and television director based in Atlanta.

Hardy tells how he would decide Atlanta was the place to build his career and what he did to help pave the way for the region’s current explosion in entertainment production.

