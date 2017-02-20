Business News Week of February 19

In this week’s business line-up, we look at just how expensive Atlanta’s 2017 mayoral race is shaping up to be, then talk about what’s behind a $4.4 million grant to the Blue Bird corporation.

Pratt Whitney brings jobs to Columbus, Georgia and Atlanta based Serta Simmons invests in four new plants.

Keeping with corporate news, we report on why Delta Airlines increased its stake in Grupo Aeromexico and discover how Delta employees are sharing in the wealth of record profits.

We show highlights from the Healthiest Employers Awards.

And learn how Black Hall Studios and Gramarye Media Inc. are both exploring innovative methods of movie financing.