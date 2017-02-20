WXIA
Close

Business News Week of February 19

See why the 2017 Atlanta mayoral race is shaping up to be one of the most expensive campaigns in Atlanta's history.

Shawn Shepard, WXIA 11:11 AM. EST February 20, 2017

In this week’s business line-up, we look at just how expensive Atlanta’s 2017 mayoral race is shaping up to be, then talk about what’s behind a $4.4 million grant to the Blue Bird corporation.

Pratt Whitney brings jobs to Columbus, Georgia and Atlanta based Serta Simmons invests in four new plants. 

Keeping with corporate news, we report on why Delta Airlines increased its stake in Grupo Aeromexico and discover how Delta employees are sharing in the wealth of record profits. 

We show highlights from the Healthiest Employers Awards. 

And learn how Black Hall Studios and Gramarye Media Inc. are both exploring innovative methods of movie financing.

 

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories