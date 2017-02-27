Business News Week of February 26

The city of Alpharetta seeks to create its own version of the Atlanta Beltline and hopes for Marta rail expansion into North Fulton fade as legislation languishes in the Georgia General Assembly.

Two large-scale sports projects are planned for the region that will bring jobs and the possibility of a sports team or two.

Learn why Samsung Electronics will build a distribution hub in south metro Atlanta and see what the Forecast of Georgia and Atlanta has to say about certain economic indicators.

The Home Depot hammers up an historic fourth quarter and highlights from the 2017 Max Awards.

