Business News Week of January 1

We look at the topics and trends set to dominate the metro Atlanta economy in 2017.

Shawn Shepard, WXIA 12:55 PM. EST January 02, 2017

We welcome in 2017 with a look at some of the trends shaping up to dominate metro Atlanta business.

What do current economic markers say about future GDP growth?

Will the labor market see healthy gains or face oncoming headwinds?

And with conservatives holding the majority in both chambers, what types of legislation could be see committee action this year?

Watch this special outlook 2017 report to find out.


