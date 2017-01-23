Business News Week of January 22

A state-owned cyber security innovation center is being proposed for Augusta.

The center would help train Georgia teachers to develop cyber curriculums for elementary and secondary school students.

Third Rail Studios is up and running at the “Assembly” in Doraville.

A controversial ordinance aimed at curbing violence around local music studios gets cut down and a major development in the push to sell Underground Atlanta.

Atlanta executives discuss how being a Girl Scout helped lay the groundwork for their business and leadership skills.

(© 2017 WXIA)