Business News Week of January 29

A new $100 million expansion of the Jackson Healthcare campus in Alpharetta is in the planning stages, as well as an expansion of five different Northside Hospital properties.

There’s growing concern among the local arts community over potential that casinos could make it hard for entertainment venues to compete.

A legislative bill seeks to direct more lottery revenue towards state education programs and see what has some local Fintech companies pulling out all stops to innovate new internet based financial processes.

AMB group adds to its portfolio of properties with a recent purchase of 6,300 acres in Montana and prepare to pay a steep price if you want to attend Super Bowl LI.

