Business News Week of January 8

AthenaHealth expands its presence in Atlanta and the Linde Group plans to invest $40 million in a specialized gas plant in Georgia.

Shawn Shepard, WXIA 12:05 PM. EST January 09, 2017

Time is running out for South Carolina developer WRS Realty to buy Underground Atlanta.

If the deal does not get done by the end of January, then the City of Atlanta could move on to other interested parties. 

Crystal delves into development news that Georgia Tech has issued an RFP for a possible mixed-use project located in West Midtown. 

Find out why Doraville city leaders are head over heels about a proposed 320,000 sq.ft home improvement showroom currently being considered for construction.

And in political news, two Georgia Senators are selected for key positions in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration and details of a multi-million dollar fine being levied by the federal government against Equifax.  


More Stories