Business News Week of March 5

The merger of two healthcare IT giants could bring a new headquarters and new jobs to North Fulton county.

Learn about a large-scale technology park being proposed for Alpharetta and how a historic prison complex in Glenwood Park could soon be an office space for creative class companies.

What do bathroom accessories mean to the city of Toccoa, Georgia? How about jobs.

And we talk with Emory University Business and Finance Professor Jeff Rosensweig about the economic proposals laid out during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress.

(© 2017 WXIA)