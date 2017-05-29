Business News Week of May 28

Surprising statistics reveal the metro Atlanta retail industry is faring better than other markets nationally.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport works to boost cargo traffic, while Georgia seaports mark a busy April for cargo activity.
A downtown Atlanta building sells for $73 million and a Four Seasons condo in Midtown breaks a pair of residential real estate records.
Development for the Atlanta Beltline targets the Southside of the city.
And get a glimpse of a first-of-its-kind virtual reality arcade opening in Atlanta.
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs