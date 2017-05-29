WXIA
Business News Week of May 28

The metro Atlanta retail industry shows surprising resilience and a multi-billion dollar data center is in the works.

Shawn Shepard, WXIA 4:52 PM. EDT May 29, 2017

Surprising statistics reveal the metro Atlanta retail industry is faring better than other markets nationally.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport works to boost cargo traffic, while Georgia seaports mark a busy April for cargo activity. 

A downtown Atlanta building sells for $73 million and a Four Seasons condo in Midtown breaks a pair of residential real estate records. 

Development for the Atlanta Beltline targets the Southside of the city. 

And get a glimpse of a first-of-its-kind virtual reality arcade opening in Atlanta.

