Business News Week of September 10

Equifax suffers a cybersecurity breach that could turn out to be the largest in history.
Amazon searches for a place to build a second headquarters and why Atlanta could be a strong contender.
Marta General Manager and CEO Keith Parker steps down, while veteran Atlanta Executive Rosalind Brewer steps into a big role at Starbucks.
Find out which local company was snapped up by the New York Stock Exchange.
Catch all the latest business news right here.
