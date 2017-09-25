WXIA
Business News Week of September 24

Georgia readies to woo Amazon and Equifax continues to feel the heat over data breach.

Shawn Shepard, WXIA 11:00 AM. EDT September 25, 2017

Georgia is ready to pull out all the stops in its bid to win Amazon’s second headquarters.

Accenture has plans to expand offices in Midtown.

And learn about an effort to bring more bike stands around the city.  

