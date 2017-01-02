WXIA
By The Numbers Week of December 25

The visual wizadry of By The Numbers is on full display in this fun 2016 flashback.

Shawn Shepard, WXIA 12:12 PM. EST January 02, 2017

To take plain old facts and figures and turn them into eye-popping presentations that engage and entertain is no easy feat.

It’s an intensive production process that requires copious amounts of creativity and plenty of wit.

And between host Patrick Crosby’s clever writing and the digital wizardry of BIZ F/X gurus, we’ve got creativity and wit in spades.

For your optical and aural pleasure, we’ve compiled some of the best By The Numbers of 2016.  


