WXIA
Close

By The Numbers Week of February 12

Patrick Crosby shows how philanthropy keeps the arts and culture growing in metro Atlanta.

Shawn Shepard, WXIA 1:18 PM. EST February 13, 2017

Patrick reveals how philanthropy is helping to keep the arts and culture growing in Atlanta.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed recently asked the state of Georgia for permission to create a dedicated funding source for art and culture.

That funding source would be in the form of one-tenth of a penny increase to the sales tax which push Atlanta’s sales tax to 9 percent.

Reed says a similar sales tax in the state of Denver is bringing in over $50 million annually to arts organizations in metro Colorado.

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories