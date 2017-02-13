By The Numbers Week of February 12

Patrick reveals how philanthropy is helping to keep the arts and culture growing in Atlanta.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed recently asked the state of Georgia for permission to create a dedicated funding source for art and culture.

That funding source would be in the form of one-tenth of a penny increase to the sales tax which push Atlanta’s sales tax to 9 percent.

Reed says a similar sales tax in the state of Denver is bringing in over $50 million annually to arts organizations in metro Colorado.

