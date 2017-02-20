By The Numbers Week of February 19

Patrick goes back a couple years to examine the surge in Atlanta small business loans.

Local start-ups, as well as existing businesses, rely on the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) 7(a) Loan Program to help finance a variety of general business purposes.

The SBA does not make loans itself, but instead warrants loans made by a participating lending institution.

SBA also offer low-interest disaster loans for businesses and organizations that have suffered significant material loss due to a natural disaster.

According to the U.S. SBA Georgia district office, the top industries taking advantage of these loans are hospitality and food services, retail, health care and social assistance.

