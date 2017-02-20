WXIA
By The Numbers Week of February 19

Patrick breaks down the rate of small business loans in Atlanta and looks at the city's largest office buildings.

Shawn Shepard, WXIA 11:20 AM. EST February 20, 2017

Patrick goes back a couple years to examine the surge in Atlanta small business loans.

Local start-ups, as well as existing businesses, rely on the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) 7(a) Loan Program to help finance a variety of general business purposes.

The SBA does not make loans itself, but instead warrants loans made by a participating lending institution.

SBA also offer low-interest disaster loans for businesses and organizations that have suffered significant material loss due to a natural disaster.

According to the U.S. SBA Georgia district office, the top industries taking advantage of these loans are hospitality and food services, retail, health care and social assistance.

