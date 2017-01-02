By The Numbers Week of January 1

Patrick Crosby looks at just who profits from the annual Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and what has Georgia bankers smiling a little bit wider these days.

Number one ranked Alabama Crimson, a.k.a. college football’s modern-day goliath, soundly defeated number four Washington Huskies in 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The outcome isn’t that big of a surprise, but how the economics shake out could well be.

Between ticket sales, purse distributions and ancillary prizes, this game boasts more winners than you might think.

Georgia banks continue to bounce back well into the black as most see a substantial increase of assets and deposits in 2016.

Signs of a strengthening economy and an uptick in consumer confidence appear to be reflected in these latest figures.