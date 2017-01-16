By The Numbers Week of January 15

Patrick Crosby delves into the college degree to job ration in Georgia and how zombies help to resurrect a small town economy.

The Georgia Partnership for Excellence (GPEE) in Education reports that high costs at technical and community colleges is hindering many students from attending.

The result is an inability for the state to meet workforce demands leading to a shortage of talent to fill highly technical jobs currently in hi demand.

The GPEE recommends the development of needs-based scholarship that allows motivated and qualified students from all backgrounds an opportunity to pursue a college degree.

There’s no shortage of quality television programming these days, many of which are produced in Georgia.

Patrick reveals some remarkable numbers that prove why the term “trickle-down effect” is fact when it comes to a megahit television show.

