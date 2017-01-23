By The Numbers Week of January 22

Patrick Crosby examines the surge in metro Atlanta small business sales last year and he looks at how Georgia rates with women serving on corporate boards.

Small business sales hit record levels nationally in 2016.

BizBuySell, an online business for sale market place, reports a total 7,842 closed transactions last year.

The company says that marks the highest annual total of small business sales since the organization first began tracking data in 2007.

One reason for the robust sales is that many small businesses did well financially, which makes for an attractive investment.

You also had more baby boomers looking to exit the business, while simultaneously some millennials wanted to purchase a business.

A study by the University of Missouri and the University of Delaware reveals that there is still a long way to go when it comes to equity for women on corporate boards.

The study found are 3% less likely to serve as chairman or lead director, and 5% less likely to serve as the chair of a standing committee.

By not serving in these leadership positions, women are often relegated to lower paying subcommittee board positions.

(© 2017 WXIA)