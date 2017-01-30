By The Numbers Week of January 29

Patrick reveals the revenue local doctors pull from medical patents and how Atlanta residents spend their money on an annual basis.

There’s a debate among some in the pharmaceutical industry about the pros and cons of patents on medical devices.

Those for it, say patents help spur research and development because it offers protection on intellectual property and promotes further investment.

Those against patents, say the protections prevent scientists from gaining access to information they need for their studies and in turn stifles innovation.

Both sides state valid points.

But when the auto injecting device EpiPen decided to raise its price by as much as 500%, without an alternative or generic to choose from, many wonder if a patent merely becomes the tool that allows big pharma to monopolize the market.

Household spending can be one indicator of a prosperous or stagnate economy.

Most Americans see the bulk of their paychecks eaten up by housing and food.

Although consumer spending was up during the fourth quarter of 2016 much of that driven by a jump in car sales.

Economists also cite a strong job market, higher wages and low borrowing costs as primary drivers.

