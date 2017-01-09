By The Numbers Week of January 8

Patrick Crosby looks at how metro Atlanta stacks up when it comes to people making money.

Wages have been on the rise in recent months, prompted by a steadily declining unemployment rate.

The result means not as many employers sit in the catbird’s seat like they once did and now have to pay out more to attract and retain workers.

New state and local laws have pushed minimum wage rates to as much as $15 an hour in some areas.

Aside from labor union demands, some economists say wages are truly growing the quickest in industries where demand is the strongest.

They cite construction, trucking and machine operators as sectors where employers are willing to pay more to fill the numerous job openings.