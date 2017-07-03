By The Numbers Week of July 2

Housing inventory in metro Atlanta currently sits at a meager 2.4 months’ worth.

A six-month supply of homes is considered in industry standards to be a balanced market.

This dearth of housing makes for a dog eat dog homebuying environment, especially for first time buyers.

Reports of bidders going above asking price has become par for the course, which leaves many budget constrained buyers on the outside looking in.

Any doubt that the Atlanta Brave’s new SunTrust Park would be a hit with fans has now officially been squashed.

The state of the art ballpark along with the amenity paradise, a.k.a. The Battery Atlanta, have blazed a path of economic prosperity for the Cobb County Cumberland area.

Watch to see how this sports entertainment marvel has created its own billion dollar mini-metropolis.

