By The Numbers Week of June 18

Patrick looks at how Atlanta’s office market has moved into premium pricing territory and he pulls statistics proving why the airport here is truly the world’s busiest.

Metro Atlanta office space has grown pricey thanks to businesses and individuals moving intown.

Take for instance the planned renovation of a 1980’s era building in Atlanta’s Buckhead.

Developers want to turn it into TechRise, a building for software companies coming out of co-working spaces and incubators.

There will be four companies to a floor, with each one occupying between 2,000 to 5,000 square feet.

And staying here will come at a cost with tenants paying as much as $65 per-square foot annually.

© 2017 WXIA-TV